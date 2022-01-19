Kilo Company Museum Visit

U.S. Marine Corps Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, visit the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. During their visit, new Marines learn about where the Marine Corps began and all the years leading up to present day. Throughout the museum, displays are set up to bring to life our history’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

