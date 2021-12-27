Ammunition Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

An Iraqi driver from the Artillery School secures his truck after several pallets of artillery ammunition are loaded onto his vehicle on Dec. 27, 2021 at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq as part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to assist and enable their continued efforts to defeat Daesh and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

