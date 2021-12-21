Ammunition Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Anthony Minaudo with the 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) goes through divestment paperwork for approximately 250 pallets of artillery propellant and ammunition with Brig. General Haydar Hussain Khalaf Hadi, Artillery School Commander, as part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 21, 2021. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to ensure a lasting defeat of Daesh and safeguard stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

