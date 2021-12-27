Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammunition Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 2 of 7]

    Ammunition Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

    IRAQ

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. personnel unload approximately 250 pallets of artillery propellant and ammunition to be transferred to Iraqi military Artillery School vehicles on Dec. 27, 2021 at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, as part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to assist and enable their continued efforts to defeat Daesh and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 05:52
    Photo ID: 7015307
    VIRIN: 211227-A-XT998-1001
    Resolution: 4160x2450
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: IQ
    This work, Ammunition Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Al Asad Air Base
    ISF
    Ammunition
    Iraq
    CJTF-OIR
    Divestment

