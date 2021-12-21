Ammunition Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

U.S. personnel load approximately 250 pallets of artillery propellant and ammunition on Iraqi transportation vehicles at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Dec. 21, 2021, as part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to assist and enable their continued efforts to defeat Daesh and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

