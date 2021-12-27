An officer from the Iraqi security forces Artillery School instructs a driver on loading procedures after pallets of ammunition are loaded. U.S. forces transferred over 250 pallets of propellant and artillery ammunition to the Artillery School on Dec. 27, 2021 at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq as part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to assist and enable their continued efforts to defeat Daesh and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 05:52 Photo ID: 7015308 VIRIN: 211227-A-XT998-1002 Resolution: 3464x2103 Size: 973.86 KB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ammunition Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.