177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Camp, II, load crew chief with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, signals to the pilot of the aircraft to move forward as Camp marshals one of the Wing's F-16C Fighting Falcons to a cursory end of runway check, before launch at Boca Chica Naval Air Station, Fla. Jan. 11, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to the Key West Naval facility to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

