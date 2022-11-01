U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Camp, II, load crew chief with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, prepares to marshal an F-16C fighter jet for cursory end of runway checks before launch at Boca Chica Naval Air Station, Fla. Jan. 11, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to the Key West Naval facility to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2022 16:18 Photo ID: 7013153 VIRIN: 220111-Z-YH452-2111 Resolution: 5414x3493 Size: 4.86 MB Location: BOCA CHICA FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West [Image 31 of 31], by SMSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.