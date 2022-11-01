Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West

    177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West

    BOCA CHICA FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalbert Cruzado, an F-16 crew chief from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, relays information about the aircraft control surfaces to the pilot, Maj. Jake Pippenger, during pre-launch procedures at Boca Chica Naval Air Station, Fla. Jan. 11, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to the Key West Naval facility to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022
    Location: BOCA CHICA FIELD, FL, US
    Air National Guard
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

