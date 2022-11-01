177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West

Two U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons, from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, prepare to take off from the runway at Boca Chica Naval Air Station, Fla. Jan. 11, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to the Key West Naval facility to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

