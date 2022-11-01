177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Luke O'Leary, F-16 fighter pilot with the 119th Fighter Squadron, prepares his aircrew flight equipment prior to engine start on the flight line at Boca Chica Naval Air Station, Fla. Jan. 11, 2022. Maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard traveled to the Key West Naval facility to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

