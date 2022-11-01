177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Luke O'Leary, F-16 fighter pilot with the 119th Fighter Squadron, returns a salute from his crew chief, Staff Sgt. Jake Calkin, as the aircraft taxis to the runway at Boca Chica Naval Air Station, Fla. Jan. 11, 2022. Maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard traveled to the Key West Naval facility to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

