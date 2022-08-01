123rd Airlift Wing hosts DANG

Dianne Loh, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A Loh, director, Air National Guard, meets with members of the Wellness Team during a visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 8, 2022. Loh hosted two round-table discussions throughout the day with members from the wing’s Chaplain Office, the Airman and Family Readiness Program, the Psychological Health Office, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, the Key Spouses Group and the Yellow Ribbon program to better serve Kentucky Air Guardsmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

