Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    123rd Airlift Wing hosts DANG [Image 7 of 7]

    123rd Airlift Wing hosts DANG

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dianne Loh, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A Loh, director, Air National Guard, meets with members of the Wellness Team during a visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 8, 2022. Loh hosted two round-table discussions throughout the day with members from the wing’s Chaplain Office, the Airman and Family Readiness Program, the Psychological Health Office, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, the Key Spouses Group and the Yellow Ribbon program to better serve Kentucky Air Guardsmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:44
    Photo ID: 7010836
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-XJ735-1012
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Airlift Wing hosts DANG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Clayton Wear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DANG tours KYANG
    DANG tours KYANG
    DANG visits KyANG base
    DANG visits KyANG base
    DANG visits KyANG base
    DANG visits KyANG base
    123rd Airlift Wing hosts DANG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Guard director meets Airmen at 123rd Airlift Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT