    DANG visits KyANG base [Image 4 of 7]

    DANG visits KyANG base

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. A. Michael Loh, center, director of the Air National Guard, is briefed on the recent tornado-response operations of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron during a tour at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 8, 2022. Loh also held a “town hall” style meeting during which he fielded questions from Kentucky Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:44
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    DANG
    director of the air national guard
    Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh

