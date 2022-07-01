A new U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 7, 2022, with the director of the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, on board. The aircraft, being delivered to the 123rd Airlift Wing from the Lockheed-Martin factory in Marietta, Georgia, is the third of eight slated for the unit, which is converting from legacy C-130H transports. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:44 Photo ID: 7010827 VIRIN: 220107-Z-VT419-0073 Resolution: 3000x1688 Size: 2.68 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DANG tours KYANG [Image 7 of 7], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.