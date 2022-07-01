Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DANG tours KYANG

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A new U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 7, 2022, with the director of the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, on board. The aircraft, being delivered to the 123rd Airlift Wing from the Lockheed-Martin factory in Marietta, Georgia, is the third of eight slated for the unit, which is converting from legacy C-130H transports. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:44
    Photo ID: 7010827
    VIRIN: 220107-Z-VT419-0073
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DANG tours KYANG [Image 7 of 7], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisville
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    C-130J Super Hercules
    DANG
    Lt. Gen. Loh

