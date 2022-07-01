DANG tours KYANG

A new U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 7, 2022, with the director of the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, on board as unit leadership renders a salute. The aircraft, being delivered to the 123rd Airlift Wing from the Lockheed-Martin factory in Marietta, Georgia, is the third of eight slated for the unit, which is converting from legacy C-130H transports. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 13:44
|Photo ID:
|7010828
|VIRIN:
|220107-Z-VT419-0161
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
