DANG visits KyANG base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, meets Callie, a search-and-rescue K-9 from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and the only search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense, during a visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 8, 2022. Loh also held a “town hall” style meeting during which he fielded questions from Kentucky Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

