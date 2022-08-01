U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, meets Callie, a search-and-rescue K-9 from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and the only search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense, during a visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 8, 2022. Loh also held a “town hall” style meeting during which he fielded questions from Kentucky Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 13:44
|Photo ID:
|7010832
|VIRIN:
|220108-Z-DI861-0491
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, DANG visits KyANG base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Guard director meets Airmen at 123rd Airlift Wing
