DANG visits KyANG base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, speaks to Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 8, 2022. During the visit, Loh toured the base and learned about the various mission sets within the Kentucky Air Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022