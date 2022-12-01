220112-N-JR318-1032 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Kiara Crayton, from Columbia, South Carolina, raises a day shape aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 06:05 Photo ID: 7009305 VIRIN: 220112-N-JR318-1032 Resolution: 3831x2737 Size: 1.44 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.