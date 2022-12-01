220112-N-XR893-1064 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman David Galvez, from New Castle, Delaware, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, does maintenance on fire bottles attached to the cartridge actuated device of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman's (CVN 75), Jan. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

