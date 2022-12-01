220112-N-GP384-1117 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ashanti Smith, from the District of Columbia, applies lubricant to a LAU-127 missile launcher aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

