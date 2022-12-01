The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220112-N-YP095-2001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gilbert Devonsha, from Houston, assigned to the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, applies anti-rust paint to an EA-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Jan. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

