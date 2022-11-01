220111-N-PA358-1164 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 11, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 06:05
|Photo ID:
|7009294
|VIRIN:
|220111-N-PA358-1164
|Resolution:
|3550x2427
|Size:
|735.58 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
