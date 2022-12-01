220112-N-PG226-1009 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Matthew Whitney, from Grain Valley, Missouri, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, inspects a cargo hook on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 06:05 Photo ID: 7009303 VIRIN: 220112-N-PG226-1009 Resolution: 2960x4217 Size: 1.32 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.