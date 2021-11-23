U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Brinker, 100th Security Forces Squadron K9 handler, patrols the area with Cigi, Military Working Dog K9, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 23, 2021. Brinker and Cigi both patrolled a section of the base searching for contraband or anything out of the ordinary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 03:53 Photo ID: 7007793 VIRIN: 211123-F-AB266-0575 Resolution: 6145x4389 Size: 6.39 MB Location: GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.