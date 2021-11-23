Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 8 of 10]

    Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.23.2021

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dog Cigi, 100th Security Forces Squadron K9, bites down on a toy, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 23, 2021. Cigi and his handler demonstrated commands with the reward being the toy after successfully obeying a command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 03:53
    Photo ID: 7007792
    VIRIN: 211123-F-AB266-0442
    Resolution: 8058x5372
    Size: 12.11 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Mildenhall
    K9
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW
    100SFS

