Military Working Dog Cigi, 100th Security Forces Squadron K9, bites down on a toy, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 23, 2021. Cigi and his handler demonstrated commands with the reward being the toy after successfully obeying a command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 03:53
|Photo ID:
|7007792
|VIRIN:
|211123-F-AB266-0442
|Resolution:
|8058x5372
|Size:
|12.11 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT