Cigi, a Military Working Dog for the 100th Security Forces Squadron K9 unit, helps detect explosives and contraband, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 23, 2021. Cigi attends the daily guard mount briefing with his handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 03:53
|Photo ID:
|7007785
|VIRIN:
|211123-F-AB266-0016
|Resolution:
|6664x4760
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
