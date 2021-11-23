U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Brinker, 100th Security Forces Squadron K9 Handler, walks along unaccompanied single housing with Cigi, 100th SFS Military Working Dog K9, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov 23, 2021. Brinker posed with Cigi for a photo before she moves on to her next duty location at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 03:53 Photo ID: 7007790 VIRIN: 211123-F-AB266-0381 Resolution: 7395x4930 Size: 8.41 MB Location: GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.