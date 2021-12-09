Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD

    Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.12.2021

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Brinker, 100th Security Forces Squadron K9 Handler, plays with Military Working Dog, Cigi, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec . 23, 2021. Brinker and Cigi started a ritual where whenever Brinker forms a triangle with her hands, Cigi puts his nose in between her palm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 03:53
    MWD
    Mildenhall
    K9
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW
    100SFS

