U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Brinker, 100th Security Forces Squadron K9 Handler, plays with Military Working Dog, Cigi, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec . 23, 2021. Brinker and Cigi started a ritual where whenever Brinker forms a triangle with her hands, Cigi puts his nose in between her palm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
This work, Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez
