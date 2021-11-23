Cigi, a Military Working Dog for the 100th Security Forces Squadron K9 unit, helps detect explosives and contraband, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 23 2021. Cigi took a break after patrolling the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 03:53
|Photo ID:
|7007791
|VIRIN:
|211123-F-AB266-0393
|Resolution:
|5541x3958
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT