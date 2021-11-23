Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 7 of 10]

    Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.23.2021

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Cigi, a Military Working Dog for the 100th Security Forces Squadron K9 unit, helps detect explosives and contraband, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 23 2021. Cigi took a break after patrolling the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 03:53
    Photo ID: 7007791
    VIRIN: 211123-F-AB266-0393
    Resolution: 5541x3958
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership between a K9 Handler and MWD [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Mildenhall
    K9
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW
    100SFS

