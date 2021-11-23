Cigi, a 100th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, sniffs for contraband in a vehicle, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 23, 2021. Cigi searches and detects for contraband during a routine traffic inspection to allow contractors access to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

