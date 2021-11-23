Cigi, a 100th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, sniffs for contraband in a vehicle, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 23, 2021. Cigi searches and detects for contraband during a routine traffic inspection to allow contractors access to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 03:53
|Photo ID:
|7007787
|VIRIN:
|211123-F-AB266-0172
|Resolution:
|7365x5261
|Size:
|10.48 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, P [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
