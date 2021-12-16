Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence [Image 7 of 8]

    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to receive fuel over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2021. With a radar range of over 250 miles, the E-3 Sentry aircraft provide superior surveillance, target detection and tracking platform capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 01:17
    Photo ID: 7007715
    VIRIN: 211216-F-ZJ963-1018
    Resolution: 4985x6485
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS powers aerial intelligence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence
    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence
    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence
    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence
    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence
    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence
    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence
    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    refueling
    Kadena Air Base
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    909th ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT