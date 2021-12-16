909th ARS powers aerial intelligence

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry flies below a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron after receiving fuel over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2021. With a radar range of over 250 miles, the E-3 Sentry aircraft provide superior surveillance, target detection and tracking platform capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

