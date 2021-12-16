A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2021. With a radar range of over 250 miles, the E-3 Sentry aircraft provide superior surveillance, target detection and tracking platform capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
This work, 909th ARS powers aerial intelligence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
