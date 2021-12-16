909th ARS powers aerial intelligence

Airmen from the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit run through pre-flight checks for a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2021. Performing a critical role in ensuring Kadena can deliver decisive airpower in support of peace throughout the Indo-Pacific, the 909th AMU and 909th Air Refueling Squadron work together to guarantee refueling aircraft can provide fuel any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

