U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Duke, left, 909th Air Refueling Squadron assistant director of operations, Capt. Trevor Gardner, right, 909th ARS instructor pilot, and Staff Sgt. Josh Lawson, front right, 909th ARS boom operator, conduct pre-flight checks for a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2021. Pre-flight checks, which ensure the aircraft is working properly, are an essential safety component to completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 01:17 Photo ID: 7007710 VIRIN: 211216-F-ZJ963-1005 Resolution: 5412x4330 Size: 7.42 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th ARS powers aerial intelligence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.