    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence [Image 4 of 8]

    909th ARS powers aerial intelligence

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Duke, 909th Air Refueling Squadron assistant director of operations, operates a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2021. Aerial refueling allows aircraft to accomplish the mission efficiently, eliminating the need to return to base for fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 01:17
    Photo ID: 7007712
    VIRIN: 211216-F-ZJ963-1012
    Resolution: 6632x5306
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS powers aerial intelligence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    refueling
    Kadena Air Base
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    909th ARS

