909th ARS powers aerial intelligence

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Duke, 909th Air Refueling Squadron assistant director of operations, operates a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2021. Aerial refueling allows aircraft to accomplish the mission efficiently, eliminating the need to return to base for fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

