SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gets ready to board a Boeing VC-25 on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. Colón-López toured various JBA facilities to get insight on base operations and missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 13:08 Photo ID: 7006622 VIRIN: 210930-F-MH340-1339 Resolution: 6082x4055 Size: 7.62 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.