SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities

SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, smiles after seeing members from the Air Mobility Command's Phoenix Raven program perform a combat training exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. The quarterly-held program, located at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is required of security forces or military police members aspiring to perform duties on fly-away missions at JBA. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

