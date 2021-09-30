SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, smiles after seeing members from the Air Mobility Command's Phoenix Raven program perform a combat training exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. The quarterly-held program, located at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is required of security forces or military police members aspiring to perform duties on fly-away missions at JBA. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 13:08
|Photo ID:
|7006644
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-MH340-1421
|Resolution:
|4552x3035
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
