SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greets 316th Security Forces Squadron members on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 13:08
|Photo ID:
|7006620
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-MH340-1260
|Resolution:
|5749x3833
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
