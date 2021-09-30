SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks to 316th Medical Group Airmen about COVID-19 vaccinations at the Aeromedical Staging Facility on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. Colón-López then toured the facility by visiting the patient in-processing site, lounge rooms and a transport vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 13:08
|Photo ID:
|7006619
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-MH340-1193
|Resolution:
|5185x3457
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
