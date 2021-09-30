SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities

SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks to 316th Medical Group Airmen about COVID-19 vaccinations at the Aeromedical Staging Facility on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. Colón-López then toured the facility by visiting the patient in-processing site, lounge rooms and a transport vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

