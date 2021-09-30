Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities [Image 3 of 7]

    SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks to 316th Medical Group Airmen about COVID-19 vaccinations at the Aeromedical Staging Facility on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. Colón-López then toured the facility by visiting the patient in-processing site, lounge rooms and a transport vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    This work, SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aeromedical
    SEAC
    JBA
    JointBaseAndrews
    BaseTour
    RamonColonLopez

