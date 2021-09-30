SEAC visits JBA, tours facilities

SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, removes his hearing protection after a helicopter tour from the 1st Helicopter Sqaudron on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. On a 30 minute flight, they toured over JBA and surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

