U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Alec Grewe (left), 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanic, operates the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during servicing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The KC-135’s boom operator is positioned only about 20 feet from the cockpit of the aircraft that is being refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 09:38
|Photo ID:
|7005557
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-AL900-2006
|Resolution:
|4181x2352
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Replacing a KC-135 boom [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
