Replacing a KC-135 boom

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Alec Grewe (left), 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanic, operates the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during servicing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The KC-135’s boom operator is positioned only about 20 feet from the cockpit of the aircraft that is being refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

