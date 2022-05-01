Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replacing a KC-135 boom

    Replacing a KC-135 boom

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Higgs, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanic, disconnects hydraulic cables on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The fuel system in a KC-135 is comprised of an inter-connected network of fuel lines and fuel cells that contain 50 valves and 15 pumps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 09:38
    Photo ID: 7005555
    VIRIN: 220105-F-AL900-2091
    Resolution: 6017x3385
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replacing a KC-135 boom, by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    Aircraft Maintenance

    Stratotanker
    Repair
    Crew Chief
    KC-135
    Maintenance
    Hydraulics

