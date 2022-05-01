Replacing a KC-135 boom

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Higgs, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanic, disconnects hydraulic cables on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The fuel system in a KC-135 is comprised of an inter-connected network of fuel lines and fuel cells that contain 50 valves and 15 pumps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

