Replacing a KC-135 boom

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Rogers, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanic, prepares the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to be taken off at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. A KC-135 is constructed with almost 500,000 rivets and has approximately 5,000 wires in its electrical system, which total over 14 miles in length. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA