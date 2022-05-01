U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Robert Matthews, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanic, disassembles the flap of a wing on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. A KC-135 is constructed with almost 500,000 rivets and has approximately 5,000 wires in its electrical system, which total over 14 miles in length. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 09:38 Photo ID: 7005552 VIRIN: 220105-F-AL900-1686 Resolution: 5893x3315 Size: 7.27 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replacing a KC-135 boom [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.