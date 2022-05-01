U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Brandon Wilkinson (left) and Senior Airman Matthew Higgs (right), 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanics, disassemble panels on the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The KC-135 is capable of transferring more fuel through its boom in eight minutes than a gas station pump could pump in 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 09:38
|Photo ID:
|7005556
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-AL900-1917
|Resolution:
|5733x3225
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Replacing a KC-135 boom [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT