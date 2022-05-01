Replacing a KC-135 boom

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Brandon Wilkinson (left) and Senior Airman Matthew Higgs (right), 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanics, disassemble panels on the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The KC-135 is capable of transferring more fuel through its boom in eight minutes than a gas station pump could pump in 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

