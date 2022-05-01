U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Higgs, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanic, disassembles a panel on the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The KC-135 is capable of transferring more fuel through its boom in eight minutes than a gas station pump could pump in 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 09:38 Photo ID: 7005553 VIRIN: 220105-F-AL900-1837 Resolution: 5982x3365 Size: 6.34 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replacing a KC-135 boom [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.