U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Thomas G. Smith. United States Army retired, was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Chaplain CPT Jonas Winbolt 106 Signal Brigade. Provides religious support during the interment ceremony as he addresses the Smith family members. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:21 Photo ID: 7005183 VIRIN: 040122-F-IT981-0030 Resolution: 4675x7013 Size: 3.11 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by Cesar Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.