Photo By Cesar Rodriguez | U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Thomas G. Smith. United States Army retired, was laid to rest at...... read more read more

Photo By Cesar Rodriguez | U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Thomas G. Smith. United States Army retired, was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Chaplain CPT Jonas Winbolt 106 Signal Brigade. Provides religious support during the interment ceremony as he addresses the Smith family members. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page